Swedish Rising Star Matilda Ella Releases Empowering Break-Up Anthem 'Bad For Me' - Listen! (Exclusive)

Matilda Ella is feeling herself on her new self-love anthem “Bad For Me” – and we’re giving Just Jared readers and exclusive first listen!

The 20-year-old Swedish rising pop singer-songwriter premiered her new track on Thursday (June 6).

“I know you want me back, it’s too late now,” she sings on the empowering and anthemic pop kiss-off.

After competing in singing competitions across Sweden, she was scouted at age 15 for the Ace of Base cover band A*Base. Once the group split, she decided to focus on her solo career, including her 2018 single “Addicted.”

“My music is about letting everything go, being carefree and just having fun. It doesn’t have to be too complicated or too serious,” she says of her music.

Listen to “Bad For Me”! For more from Matilda, head to her Instagram.