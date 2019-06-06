Top Stories
Beyonce's Reaction to Warriors Owner's Wife Leaning Over Her to Speak with Jay-Z Is Going Viral - Watch Here

Beyonce's Reaction to Warriors Owner's Wife Leaning Over Her to Speak with Jay-Z Is Going Viral - Watch Here

Hailey Bieber Looks Blonde &amp; Beautiful After a Hair Appointment in West Hollywood

Hailey Bieber Looks Blonde & Beautiful After a Hair Appointment in West Hollywood

Drake's Music Banned by Bay Area Radio Station - Find Out Why!

Drake's Music Banned by Bay Area Radio Station - Find Out Why!

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 9:00 am

Swedish Rising Star Matilda Ella Releases Empowering Break-Up Anthem 'Bad For Me' - Listen! (Exclusive)

Swedish Rising Star Matilda Ella Releases Empowering Break-Up Anthem 'Bad For Me' - Listen! (Exclusive)

Matilda Ella is feeling herself on her new self-love anthem “Bad For Me” – and we’re giving Just Jared readers and exclusive first listen!

The 20-year-old Swedish rising pop singer-songwriter premiered her new track on Thursday (June 6).

“I know you want me back, it’s too late now,” she sings on the empowering and anthemic pop kiss-off.

After competing in singing competitions across Sweden, she was scouted at age 15 for the Ace of Base cover band A*Base. Once the group split, she decided to focus on her solo career, including her 2018 single “Addicted.”

“My music is about letting everything go, being carefree and just having fun. It doesn’t have to be too complicated or too serious,” she says of her music.

Listen to “Bad For Me”! For more from Matilda, head to her Instagram.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Tobias Hoffmann
Posted to: Exclusive, First Listen, Matilda Ella, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr