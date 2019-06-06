The Jonas Brothers Joke About How 'Game of Thrones' Ending Has Changed Their Lives

The Jonas Brothers look sharp while arriving at Z100 Studios for an interview on The Elvis Duran Morning Show in New York City on Thursday (June 6).

In their recent cover story with Harper’s Bazaar, Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas – got dramatic about how their lives have become ‘difficult’ since Game of Thrones ended.

“It’s been a really difficult period,” Nick joked in a new video with the mag. “You know, a couple weeks ago, unfortunately, Game of Thrones came to an end. And with that, Joe’s really falling apart. He’s a nervous wreck.”

