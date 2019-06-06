Top Stories
Thu, 06 June 2019 at 9:01 pm

'The Secret Life of Pets 2' Voice Cast, Including New Max Actor, Revealed

'The Secret Life of Pets 2' Voice Cast, Including New Max Actor, Revealed

The new animated movie The Secret Life of Pets 2 is in theaters NOW and the voice cast is filled with a star-studded roster of actors.

The first film was a massive hit and grossed over $875 million worldwide, though the actor who voiced the lead role of Max is not returning for the sequel.

Louis C.K. provided the voice for the dog and if you’ve followed the actor’s controversy over the past year, you’ll understand why he didn’t return.

Harrison Ford is voicing the role of a new character this time around.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 currently has a 56% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The first film, which was released in 2016, was certified fresh at 73%.

Click inside to see who voices the characters in The Secret Life of Pets 2…

The Secret Life of Pets 2 – Voice Cast

Harrison Ford – Rooster
Patton Oswalt – Max
Kevin Hart – Snowball
Jenny Slate – Gidget
Tiffany Haddish – Daisy
Eric Stonestreet – Duke
Lake Bell – Chloe
Dana Carvey – Pops
Bobby Moynihan – Mel
Hannibal Buress – Buddy
Chris Renaud – Norman / Additional Voices
Ellie Kemper – Katie
Nick Kroll – Sergei
Pete Holmes – Chuck
Henry Lynch – Liam
Sean Giambrone – Cotton
Meredith Salenger – Cat Lady
