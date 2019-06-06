'The Secret Life of Pets 2' Voice Cast, Including New Max Actor, Revealed

The new animated movie The Secret Life of Pets 2 is in theaters NOW and the voice cast is filled with a star-studded roster of actors.

The first film was a massive hit and grossed over $875 million worldwide, though the actor who voiced the lead role of Max is not returning for the sequel.

Louis C.K. provided the voice for the dog and if you’ve followed the actor’s controversy over the past year, you’ll understand why he didn’t return.

Harrison Ford is voicing the role of a new character this time around.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 currently has a 56% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The first film, which was released in 2016, was certified fresh at 73%.

Click inside to see who voices the characters in The Secret Life of Pets 2…

The Secret Life of Pets 2 – Voice Cast

Harrison Ford – Rooster

Patton Oswalt – Max

Kevin Hart – Snowball

Jenny Slate – Gidget

Tiffany Haddish – Daisy

Eric Stonestreet – Duke

Lake Bell – Chloe

Dana Carvey – Pops

Bobby Moynihan – Mel

Hannibal Buress – Buddy

Chris Renaud – Norman / Additional Voices

Ellie Kemper – Katie

Nick Kroll – Sergei

Pete Holmes – Chuck

Henry Lynch – Liam

Sean Giambrone – Cotton

Meredith Salenger – Cat Lady