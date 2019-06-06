Top Stories
Beyonce's Reaction to Warriors Owner's Wife Leaning Over Her to Speak with Jay-Z Is Going Viral - Watch Here

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

Margot Robbie Hates Being Called This One Word

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

The View's Abby Huntsman Welcomes Twins Ruby & William

The View co-host Abby Huntsman and her husband Jeffrey Livingston welcomed twins!

The 33-year-old co-host shared the special news that they welcomed their newborn babies, Ruby Kate and son William Jeffrey, on Wednesday (June 5).

Ruby came first at 5 lbs., 12 oz. She is a sweet, very calm baby,” Abby told People. “William is 5 lbs., 4 oz., and came into the world wide-eyed and ready to raise havoc. Both babies are long like their parents — 19 inches.”

The parents are also parents to 18-month-old daughter Isabel Grace.

Congrats to the happy couple!
