Thu, 06 June 2019 at 10:59 pm

These 42 Celebrity Couples All Have Big Age Differences

These 42 Celebrity Couples All Have Big Age Differences

Celebrity couples with big differences in their ages have been a topic of discussion this week due to the attention on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

The 36-year-old actress gave an interview in which she responded to the criticism of their 10 year age gap. “People gave us a lot of s–t about that and still do,” she told InStyle. “I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it.”

Priyanka and Nick aren’t the only couple in Hollywood with a big age gap and the difference in their age is minimal compared to some other couples. Love is love though, no matter the age difference.

We’ve gathered over 40 famous couples, some with age differences that might surprise you and some that won’t.

Click through the slideshow to see all of the couples with big age differences…
