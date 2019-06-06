Top Stories
Drake's Music Banned by Bay Area Radio Station - Find Out Why!

The Pope Makes a Big Change to The Lord's Prayer

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley & New Boyfriend Zack Carpinello Make Awards Show Debut at CMT Music Awards 2019

Jussie Smollet's 911 Call Has Been Released - Listen

'Transparent' Finale Musical Trailer Reveals Jeffrey Tambor's Character's Fate - Watch Now

The Pfefferman family is saying goodbye to Maura in the final episode of Transparent.

The newly released trailer for the Amazon Prime Video series has revealed that Jeffrey Tambor‘s transgender character Maura has been killed off after he was accused of sexual misconduct from actress Trace Lysette and former assistant Van Barnes.

Amazon’s official synopsis of the finale promises “a dazzling two-hour movie musical fantasia. When the Pfeffermans face a life-changing loss, they begin a journey hilarious and melancholy, brazen and bold. As they face this new transition, they confront grief and come together to celebrate connection, joy, and transformation.”

Original cast members Judith Light, Gaby Hoffmann, Amy Landecker, and Jay Duplass will all be reprising their roles for the special.

The Transparent Musicale Finale is set to debut on Amazon this fall.
