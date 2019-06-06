Tyler Perry Reacts Negatively to Actress Using Billboard to Get His Attention, She Responds

An actress named Racquel Bailey put up a billboard near his studio in Atlanta to try to get his attention and now he is reacting.

“Attention Mr. Perry – Racquel Bailey is your next leading lady,” the billboard read.

Tyler took to his Facebook account to react to the billboard.

“Auhhh…. soooooo…… here’s the deal. This is not the way to get my attention if you’re looking for a role in one of my shows. Please DON’T DO THIS, SAVE YOUR MONEY!! This is the third time that someone has done this. PLEASE STOP! To audition is FREE!! I’m sure you can use that money for a better purpose,” Tyler wrote in his post.

“I love that you want to work with me, and I love that you invest in yourself. But when you do things like this it puts my team on high alert and makes me look at you sideways. I know the message that you want to send is a positive one, but this comes across as the opposite,” he added. “Again, the best way to work for me is to AUDITION and it’s FREE! We post breakdowns all the time for actors. JUST COME AND AUDITION.”

Directly at Racquel he said, “And by the way, you were great in THE NIGHT OF! It was my favorite show a couple years ago. I ALREADY SAW YOU!! So just audition and keep your money!! Again, I appreciate your effort, but that’s not the way to work for me. God bless you dreamer. I have no doubt you will make it one day!!”

In response to Tyler‘s reaction, Racquel told EW, “It didn’t make me feel rainbows and butterflies.”

“When I decided to do this, I didn’t know what the response would be,” she said, adding that she did the same thing seven years ago. “Last time, I didn’t get any response from him and I wasn’t expecting really much out of this time as well, but I had to take a chance.”

“This decision to put up a billboard, though it was directed at Tyler Perry, it wasn’t motivated by him,” she added. “I have two beautiful children whom I love to take care of and that is my day-to-day job. I want to show them to go after their dreams, more so than tell them.”