Zoe Kravitz On Recreating Mom Lisa Bonet's 'Rolling Stone' Photo Shoot!

Zoë Kravitz paid a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (June 5), and discussed honoring her mom, Lisa Bonet, on the cover of Rolling Stone.

“Did your mom know you were going to do this?” Stephen asked Zoe, holding up side-by-side images of Lisa‘s classic nude Rolling Stone cover and Zoe‘s modern remake.

“She did, but I think when she saw it, it was different,” Zoe said. “It was great to pay homage to her.”

Stephen then asked Zoe if she took after her equally well-known dad, Lenny Kravitz, and whether or not she played any instruments. “I sing a little bit, I don’t play any instruments,” she said, before joking, “I always say that was my one act of rebellion.”

Zoe also opens up about working with Meryl Streep on season two of Big Little Lies – Watch the interview here!



Zoë Kravitz Paid Tribute To Her Mom’s ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover