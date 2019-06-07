Amber Heard & Laura Dern Don Leather Jackets for Saint Laurent Fashion Show

Amber Heard flashes a smile on the boardwalk as she arrives at Saint Laurent‘s fashion show on Thursday (June 6) in Malibu, Calif.

The 33-year-old Aquaman actress looked cool in a black, leather jacket as she was joined at the fashion show by Big Little Lies star Laura Dern.

The fashion brand’s Men’s collection for Spring/Summer 2020 was presented during the show.

Other stars at the show included Nicole Richie, Blade Runner 2049 actress Sylvia Hoeks, actress/model Amber Valletta, and Polish model Anja Rubik.

