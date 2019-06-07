Top Stories
Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Granger Smith's Rep Confirms His Son's Tragic Cause of Death

These 42 Celebrity Couples All Have Big Age Differences

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 4:18 am

Amber Heard & Laura Dern Don Leather Jackets for Saint Laurent Fashion Show

Amber Heard & Laura Dern Don Leather Jackets for Saint Laurent Fashion Show

Amber Heard flashes a smile on the boardwalk as she arrives at Saint Laurent‘s fashion show on Thursday (June 6) in Malibu, Calif.

The 33-year-old Aquaman actress looked cool in a black, leather jacket as she was joined at the fashion show by Big Little Lies star Laura Dern.

The fashion brand’s Men’s collection for Spring/Summer 2020 was presented during the show.

Other stars at the show included Nicole Richie, Blade Runner 2049 actress Sylvia Hoeks, actress/model Amber Valletta, and Polish model Anja Rubik.

