Fri, 07 June 2019 at 4:21 pm

Amy Adams Fans Furious After She Makes 'Bad Actors' List

Amy Adams Fans Furious After She Makes 'Bad Actors' List

Amy Adams fans are coming to her defense.

The 44-year-old Oscar-nominated actress was one of 26 actors named on Jezebel‘s “Actors Who Are Bad at Acting” list, posted on Thursday (June 6).

“This is a list of actors who are not really good actors, contrary to what you might think,” wrote the author, Culture Editor Clover Hope. “These are people who make you stop and wonder, Hm, are they good?”

The list also names: Brie Larson, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael B. Jordan, Nicholas Cage, John Travolta, Kristen Stewart, Daniel Radcliffe, Adam Sandler, Gwyneth Paltrow, Vin Diesel, Chloe Moretz, Emma Watson, Anthony Mackie, Jessica Alba, Armie Hammer, Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Costner, Bradley Cooper, Scarlett Johansson, Ashton Kutcher, Chris Evans, Ansel Elgort, Gal Gadot, Angelina Jolie, and Sienna Miller.

Amy‘s name immediately started trending on Twitter.

“Leave Amy Adams alone. She’s phenomenal in everything she does,” one user wrote, while another added, “Whoever said Amy Adams is a bad actress can catch these hands.”

See more of their tweets below!

Credit: Kevork Djansezian; Photos: Getty
