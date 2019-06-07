Amy Adams Fans Furious After She Makes 'Bad Actors' List

Amy Adams fans are coming to her defense.

The 44-year-old Oscar-nominated actress was one of 26 actors named on Jezebel‘s “Actors Who Are Bad at Acting” list, posted on Thursday (June 6).

“This is a list of actors who are not really good actors, contrary to what you might think,” wrote the author, Culture Editor Clover Hope. “These are people who make you stop and wonder, Hm, are they good?”

The list also names: Brie Larson, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael B. Jordan, Nicholas Cage, John Travolta, Kristen Stewart, Daniel Radcliffe, Adam Sandler, Gwyneth Paltrow, Vin Diesel, Chloe Moretz, Emma Watson, Anthony Mackie, Jessica Alba, Armie Hammer, Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Costner, Bradley Cooper, Scarlett Johansson, Ashton Kutcher, Chris Evans, Ansel Elgort, Gal Gadot, Angelina Jolie, and Sienna Miller.

Amy‘s name immediately started trending on Twitter.

“Leave Amy Adams alone. She’s phenomenal in everything she does,” one user wrote, while another added, “Whoever said Amy Adams is a bad actress can catch these hands.”

Leave Amy Adams alone. She's phenomenal in everything she does. — Michelle Swope (@RedheadfromMars) June 6, 2019

Whoever said Amy Adams is a bad actress can catch these hands — MaddyCakes (@PlushiePumpkin) June 6, 2019

There are a lot of names on this list to take umbrage with but ESPECIALLY Amy Adams. Like… you’ve got to be kidding me. https://t.co/k8MwPf1t52 — Caroline Stefko (@cgstefko) June 6, 2019

I will defend Amy Adams’ talent any day. — Alexandra Fletcher (@allyfletch) June 6, 2019

Amy Adams?!! Oh Jezebel, you crazy little thing — Mr. Monkey's Tiny Dancer (@Junsocko) June 6, 2019

Miss Amy Adams did not find Superman, communicate with Etch a Sketch Aliens, prevent the shutdown of the Muppet Theater, enter New York City through a sewer drain, and rollerblade though a southern town just to be called a “bad” actress by some “writer” named Clover Hope dammit pic.twitter.com/bAlgNP8dnY — SOPHIE TURNER’S TEA #SaveODAAT (@NotForSale1901) June 7, 2019

Amy Adams (cont.)… She’s also amazing in DROP DEAD GORGEOUS and HER. Her inclusion on this list is obviously the most egregious and trolling. — Roger (@misogamy) June 6, 2019

There are some genuinely phenomenal actors on that list! Amy Adams?? Have they SEEN Arrival?? — Sam Kurd needs coffee (@Splend) June 6, 2019

One thing that is agreed upon today: There will be NO slander of Amy Adams! NONE! pic.twitter.com/uReUjJklg4 — Bernard Oliver (@boliver36) June 6, 2019