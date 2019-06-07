Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Graduates Seventh Grade!

Anna Nicole Smith‘s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead is heading to eighth grade!

The 12-year-old child of the late model celebrated with her dad, 46-year-old model Larry Birkhead.

“Surprised Dannielynn with @HamiltonMusical tickets for 7th grade graduation,” he tweeted earlier this week. “I think she is happy! #Hamilton #hamiltonmusical #graduation #kycenterforthearts.”

The photos feature Dannielynn showing off her tickets in a white and pink floral dress as she strikes some poses with her dad.

Larry has been raising Dannielynn as a single father in Kentucky after Anna‘s death in 2007 from an accidental overdose at age 39.

Each year, the father-daughter duo attend Kentucky Derby events, where Larry Birkhead and Anna Nicole Smith met for the first time in 2003. ICYMI, see how Dannielynn Birkhead honored her mom at the last one.