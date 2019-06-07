Top Stories
'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 9:37 am

'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

The stars of Avengers: Endgame couldn’t stay off of their phones!

While there was a strict “no camera” policy on set, the stars of the massively popular Marvel movie revealed in hilarious behind-the-scenes clips shared on social media on Thursday (June 6) that they didn’t always listen to the rules.

Both Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo shared videos of themselves joking around on set with co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland.

“We took the ‘no camera’ rule VERY seriously,” Mark wrote on his Twitter.

“We’re filming a wedding, they said,” he added with a series of pictures from the set.

Avengers: Endgame made history at the box office after opening in movie theaters in late April. Find out how well the movie franchise did!

Wondering what comes after Endgame? Click here to see which Marvel movies are coming out next!

See the Avengers cast breaking the “no phone” policy and goofing off on their phones inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Twitter: @chrisevans
Posted to: Avengers, Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr