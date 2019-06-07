'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

The stars of Avengers: Endgame couldn’t stay off of their phones!

While there was a strict “no camera” policy on set, the stars of the massively popular Marvel movie revealed in hilarious behind-the-scenes clips shared on social media on Thursday (June 6) that they didn’t always listen to the rules.

Both Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo shared videos of themselves joking around on set with co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland.

“We took the ‘no camera’ rule VERY seriously,” Mark wrote on his Twitter.

“We’re filming a wedding, they said,” he added with a series of pictures from the set.

See the Avengers cast breaking the “no phone” policy and goofing off on their phones inside…