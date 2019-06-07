Top Stories
Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Granger Smith's Rep Confirms His Son's Tragic Cause of Death

These 42 Celebrity Couples All Have Big Age Differences

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Avicii's Posthumous Album 'TIM' - Stream & Download Here!

Avicii passed away over a year ago, but his legacy is living on with the posthumous album TIM.

The late entertainer’s family announced that all proceeds from the album will go to the newly created Tim Bergling Foundation, an organization that will tackle mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

Avicii‘s collaborations with artists like Imagine Dragons, and Aloe Blacc are featured on the new album. You can download Avicii‘s new album TIM now on iTunes or you can stream it below thanks to Spotify.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of the new album?
