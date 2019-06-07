Avicii's Posthumous Album 'TIM' - Stream & Download Here!

Avicii passed away over a year ago, but his legacy is living on with the posthumous album TIM.

The late entertainer’s family announced that all proceeds from the album will go to the newly created Tim Bergling Foundation, an organization that will tackle mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

Avicii‘s collaborations with artists like Imagine Dragons, and Aloe Blacc are featured on the new album. You can download Avicii‘s new album TIM now on iTunes or you can stream it below thanks to Spotify.

