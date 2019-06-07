Top Stories
'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 1:02 pm

Beyonce Shows Support for LGBT Community With Pride Month Message!

Beyonce is voicing her support for the LGBT community.

The 37-year-old Lemonade music superstar posted a graphic on her website on Friday (June 7).

“True love never has to hide,” the rainbow graphic reads in a post called “Happy Pride 2019.”

If you didn’t know, Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z were honored with the Vanguard Award at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards for their support of the LGBT community as allies.

They also made an emotional speech while accepting the award – watch it here!
