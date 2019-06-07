Beyonce's Publicist Calls Out BeyHive for Spewing Hate at Warriors Owner's Wife

Beyonce‘s publicist is speaking out after the singer’s fans sent a ton of hate to Nicole Curran, the wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob.

The 37-year-old singer and her husband Jay-Z, 49, sat next to the couple during game three of the NBA Finals this week and a moment went viral online.

At one point during the game, Nicole leaned over Beyonce to chat with Jay. Beyonce seemed to look a little annoyed and fans went crazy.

Now, Beyonce‘s longtime publicist Yvette Noel-Schure is speaking out to calm the fans down.

“I am looking back today at the start of The OTRII tour, one year ago. It was a place of joy, unimaginable entertainment from two of the best performers in the world, and a place of love,” Yvette wrote on Instagram. “Every single day on that tour I saw love. Which is why I also want to speak here to the beautiful BeyHiVE.”

“I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human. It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you. 🐝 🐝 🐝,” she added.

