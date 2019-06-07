Top Stories
Gwyneth Paltrow Forgets She Was in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - Watch!

'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Were Living 'Totally Separate Lives' Before Split

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were reportedly living very different lives before their split.

The 44-year-old actor and the 33-year-old model recently separated after spending four years together.

“[Irina is] not focused on the celebrity part, or on the fame — she just wants to protect her family. Bradley is very into work and is trying to take advantage of every career opportunity right now,” a source told People.

They continued, “They spent a lot of time apart. They were living totally separate lives. If he was in L.A., she’s out of town, and if she was in town, he was out of town.”

Find out why the couple reportedly tried to make their relationship work for so long.

Neither Bradley Cooper nor Irina Shayk‘s reps have commented on the split.

