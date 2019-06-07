Britney Spears' Father Jamie & Her Sister Jamie Lynn Step Out to Visit an Office Together

Britney Spears‘ father Jamie Spears and her little sister Jamie Lynn Spears are heading out together.

The father of the 37-year-old Glory pop superstar and the 28-year-old Zoey 101 actress visited the office building that contains both HBO and HULU on Thursday (June 6) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Back in May, a judge involved in Britney‘s conservatorship ordered an investigation of everyone involved in the case.

The investigator will “conduct extensive interviews with all the people involved in a conservatorship case, including guardians, conservators, doctors and even law enforcement officials who have had contact with the subject of the conservatorship. The investigator will also be reviewing medical and financial records, including custody agreements and even contractual obligations…such as her Las Vegas residency.”

Jamie Lynn hit back at critics for sharing a tribute to Britney on her Instagram in May amid the conservatorship investigation. See what she said.