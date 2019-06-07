Cameron Diaz Goes Fresh-Faced After a Doctor's Appointment

Cameron Diaz chats on her phone while leaving a chiropractor’s office on Tuesday (June 4) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 46-year-old actress went makeup free for a fresh-faced look. She wore a denim jacket over a black dress.

Cameron recently made a rare appearance at a public event to support her former Charlie’s Angels co-star Lucy Liu at her Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling ceremony.

It has been five years since Cameron Diaz worked on a movie and she still has no projects in the pipeline.