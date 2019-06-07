Top Stories
Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Beyonce's Publicist Calls Out BeyHive for Spewing Hate at Warriors Owner's Wife

Beyonce's Publicist Calls Out BeyHive for Spewing Hate at Warriors Owner's Wife

These 42 Celebrity Couples All Have Big Age Differences

These 42 Celebrity Couples All Have Big Age Differences

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 6:00 am

Cameron Diaz Goes Fresh-Faced After a Doctor's Appointment

Cameron Diaz Goes Fresh-Faced After a Doctor's Appointment

Cameron Diaz chats on her phone while leaving a chiropractor’s office on Tuesday (June 4) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 46-year-old actress went makeup free for a fresh-faced look. She wore a denim jacket over a black dress.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cameron Diaz

Cameron recently made a rare appearance at a public event to support her former Charlie’s Angels co-star Lucy Liu at her Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling ceremony.

It has been five years since Cameron Diaz worked on a movie and she still has no projects in the pipeline.

Just Jared on Facebook
cameron diaz fresh faced after doctors appointment 01
cameron diaz fresh faced after doctors appointment 02
cameron diaz fresh faced after doctors appointment 03
cameron diaz fresh faced after doctors appointment 04
cameron diaz fresh faced after doctors appointment 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Cameron Diaz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr