Chrissy Metz Is Working on Original Music!

Chrissy Metz is in the studio!

The 38-year-old This Is Us actress revealed that she is working on original music during the This Is Us For Your Consideration event on Thursday (June 6) in Los Angeles.

“I’m writing new music right now and working on music with a message and a purpose. That’s exciting for me, it’s always something I wanted to do. And to be able to do it is really, really, really exciting,” she told People, adding that there’s been nothing but “good vibes” during the writing process.

We can’t wait to hear original music from Chrissy Metz!

