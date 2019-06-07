Top Stories
Gwyneth Paltrow Forgets She Was in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - Watch!

'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 11:29 pm

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fans Questioning if She's Pregnant

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fans Questioning if She's Pregnant

Baby number three is not on the way for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

After the 33-year-old Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a photo on Instagram of herself and her husband in a mock wedding ceremony, a fan commented on the photo asking if Chrissy was pregnant.

“Baby bump?” the fan asked after seeing the photo of Chrissy wearing a loose-fitting white dress.

Chrissy then responded, writing, “yeah I’m already reminded of it every time I get out of the show, I don’t need to hear it on the daily lol”

She continued: I know you didn’t mean it to be rude but think twice about asking this, there are people who have trouble conceiving and it hurts every time. I’m not pregnant but would be happy if I were. But I’m also happy not to be!”
