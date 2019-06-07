Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fans Questioning if She's Pregnant

Baby number three is not on the way for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

After the 33-year-old Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a photo on Instagram of herself and her husband in a mock wedding ceremony, a fan commented on the photo asking if Chrissy was pregnant.

“Baby bump?” the fan asked after seeing the photo of Chrissy wearing a loose-fitting white dress.

Chrissy then responded, writing, “yeah I’m already reminded of it every time I get out of the show, I don’t need to hear it on the daily lol”

She continued: I know you didn’t mean it to be rude but think twice about asking this, there are people who have trouble conceiving and it hurts every time. I’m not pregnant but would be happy if I were. But I’m also happy not to be!”