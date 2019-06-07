Denzel Washington's Family Joins Him at AFI Tribute Event!

Denzel Washington is joined by family members while walking the carpet at the 2019 AFI Life Achievement Award event honoring him on Thursday (June 6) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 64-year-old two-time Oscar-winning actor posed on the red carpet with his wife Pauletta Washington and two of their four kids – Malcolm, 28, and Katia, 31.

Denzel recently opened up about how his life has changed as he reaches the “fourth quarter” of his career.

“You start to cut the fat. You live a simpler life. When I turned 60, I looked in the mirror and said, ‘This is it.’ And so I want to hone my mind, body and spirit and be the best me I can,” Denzel told THR. “When I turned 60, I had my last glass of wine, haven’t had any since. I just said, ‘You know, I don’t have days to be hung over.’ There’s 365 days in a year, and how many days do you want to waste?”

