Fri, 07 June 2019 at 12:44 am

Denzel Washington's Family Joins Him at AFI Tribute Event!

Denzel Washington's Family Joins Him at AFI Tribute Event!

Denzel Washington is joined by family members while walking the carpet at the 2019 AFI Life Achievement Award event honoring him on Thursday (June 6) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 64-year-old two-time Oscar-winning actor posed on the red carpet with his wife Pauletta Washington and two of their four kids – Malcolm, 28, and Katia, 31.

Denzel recently opened up about how his life has changed as he reaches the “fourth quarter” of his career.

“You start to cut the fat. You live a simpler life. When I turned 60, I looked in the mirror and said, ‘This is it.’ And so I want to hone my mind, body and spirit and be the best me I can,” Denzel told THR. “When I turned 60, I had my last glass of wine, haven’t had any since. I just said, ‘You know, I don’t have days to be hung over.’ There’s 365 days in a year, and how many days do you want to waste?”

25+ pictures inside of Denzel Washington at the AFI Tribute with his family…

denzel washington with family at afi tribute 01
denzel washington with family at afi tribute 02
denzel washington with family at afi tribute 03
denzel washington with family at afi tribute 04
denzel washington with family at afi tribute 05
denzel washington with family at afi tribute 06
denzel washington with family at afi tribute 07
denzel washington with family at afi tribute 08
denzel washington with family at afi tribute 09
denzel washington with family at afi tribute 10
denzel washington with family at afi tribute 11
denzel washington with family at afi tribute 12
denzel washington with family at afi tribute 13
denzel washington with family at afi tribute 14
denzel washington with family at afi tribute 15
denzel washington with family at afi tribute 16
denzel washington with family at afi tribute 17
denzel washington with family at afi tribute 18
denzel washington with family at afi tribute 19
denzel washington with family at afi tribute 20
denzel washington with family at afi tribute 21
denzel washington with family at afi tribute 22
denzel washington with family at afi tribute 23
denzel washington with family at afi tribute 24
denzel washington with family at afi tribute 25
denzel washington with family at afi tribute 26
denzel washington with family at afi tribute 27

Photos: Getty
