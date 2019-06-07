Top Stories
Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Granger Smith's Rep Confirms His Son's Tragic Cause of Death

These 42 Celebrity Couples All Have Big Age Differences

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 12:58 am

Future: 'Save Me' EP Stream & Download - Read Lyrics Too!

Future: 'Save Me' EP Stream & Download - Read Lyrics Too!

Future dropped his new EP Save Me and you can listen to it right here, as well as read all of the lyrics for all seven songs!

The 35-year-old rapper dropped his seventh full-length album just months ago and his fans have been treated to new music already.

Future announced that the EP was coming only a couple days ago after wiping his Instagram clean recently.

You can download the EP now on iTunes or stream it below thanks to Spotify.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Future’s new EP Save Me?

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new album…

You can read lyrics for every song below!

“XanaX Damage” Lyrics

“St. Lucia” Lyrics

“Please Tell Me” Lyrics

“Shotgun” Lyrics

“Government Official” Lyrics

“Extra” Lyrics

“Love Thy Enemies” Lyrics
Photos: Getty
