Future: 'Save Me' EP Stream & Download - Read Lyrics Too!

Future dropped his new EP Save Me and you can listen to it right here, as well as read all of the lyrics for all seven songs!

The 35-year-old rapper dropped his seventh full-length album just months ago and his fans have been treated to new music already.

Future announced that the EP was coming only a couple days ago after wiping his Instagram clean recently.

You can download the EP now on iTunes or stream it below thanks to Spotify.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Future’s new EP Save Me?

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new album…

You can read lyrics for every song below!

“XanaX Damage” Lyrics

“St. Lucia” Lyrics