Future's New Song 'Shotgun' Sounds Like it Samples Ex Ciara's 'Promise' - Listen!

Is Future referencing his ex, Ciara?

Fans were quick to notice that “Shotgun,” a song featured on Future‘s new Save Me EP released on Friday (June 7), has a beat that bears a striking resemblance to Ciara‘s own 2006 The Evolution hit, “Promise.”

“You wanna ride with me, shotgun,” he croons on the track.

In addition, the first verse of the song ends on the word “promise.” Could it be a reference to his ex?

