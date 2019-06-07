Top Stories
Gwyneth Paltrow Forgets She Was in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - Watch!

'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 2:46 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow has done so much in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that she totally forgot about her role in Spider-Man: Homecoming!

The 46-year-old actress and entrepreneur made an appearance on Jon Favreau‘s The Chef Show alongside celebrity chef Roy Choi, where they talked about her role in the movie – only, she totally forgot it happened.

“I started just filming. We were actually doing it when we were filming Spider-Man,” said Jon.

Spider-Man?” asked Gwyneth.

“Well, yeah, when we were in Spider-Man together. Remember we were in Spider-Man?” he added.

“We’re weren’t in Spider-Man,” she said.

“Yes, we were… You were in Spider-Man,” he argued, with Roy adding “Homecoming.”

“No…I was in Avengers,” she went on to say. The exchange continued for a while until she finally realized she was!

Her puzzlement is possibly because of how Marvel works: if you didn’t know, the studio commonly films scenes without explaining context to the actors about where the scene will eventually end up.

Watch Gwyneth Paltrow hilariously forget she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming
Photos: Getty Images
