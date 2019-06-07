Top Stories
Gwyneth Paltrow Forgets She Was in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - Watch!

'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Fri, 07 June 2019

Gwyneth Paltrow Is In A Food 'War' With 13-Year-Old Son Moses

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about life with her 13-year-old son Moses.

The 46-year-old actress and entrepreneur recently explained how getting Moses to eat healthy is a daily “struggle.”

“He only wants chicken nuggets and French fries and Gatorade. It’s like a war every day,” Gwyneth explained while hosting A Goop Morning.

Gwyneth added that she started making “little poke bowls” so her kids “can choose what they want in it” but it hasn’t quite worked for Moses.

She also added that Moses spends a lot of time playing video games, despite her efforts to limit screen time.

“We have a Fortnite situation at my house,” Gwyneth joked.

