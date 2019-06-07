Hailey Bieber Goes Sexy in Stripes for Saint Laurent's Malibu Fashion Show!

Hailey Bieber strikes a pose as she arrives at the Saint Laurent fashion show on Thursday night (June 6) in Malibu, Calif.

The 22-year-old model showed off some major skin in a plunging red and white-striped mini-dress as she stepped out for the show.

The fashion brand’s Men’s collection for Spring/Summer 2020 was presented during the show.

Other stars at the event included Charlie Puth, Ma actress Diana Silvers, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms actress Mackenzie Foy, Stranger Things actor Joe Keery and girlfriend Maika Monroe, grown-ish actor Luka Sabbat, 13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman, This is Us actor Logan Shroyer, and Yellowstone actress Kelsey Asbille.

