Hailey & Justin Bieber Are Planning A September Wedding

Justin and Hailey Bieber are aiming for a late summer wedding in September, according to People.

A source shared that the couple, who had a quick courthouse ceremony last year, are in planning mode right now.

The wedding is meant to be a “celebration for family and friends,” a source shared, adding that “Hailey is working with a planner [and] they are both excited.”

Previously, Hailey and Justin put wedding planning on the back burner as Justin, 25, focused on his mental health and sought out treatment for depression.

Now, the source says, the singer is “doing well [and] he keeps getting treatments and working on maintaining a good mental health. He is producing music but taking things slowly. He is learning how to manage his life better just in general.”

So happy for Hailey and Justin!