Hilary Swank Celebrates Premiere Of Netflix Film, 'I Am Mother'!

Hilary Swank shows off some skin as she hits the red carpet at the LA special screening of her new Netflix film I Am Mother held at the ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday (June 6) in Hollywood.

The 44-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Clara Rugaard and Luke Hawker, as well as producers Timothy White, Michael Lloyd Green and Anna Vincent, and writer-director Grant Sputore.

I Am Mother is a sci-fi thriller about a teenage girl (Rugaard), who is the first of a new generation of humans to be raised by Mother (Rose Byrne), a robot designed to repopulate the earth after the extinction of humankind. But the pair’s unique relationship is threatened when an injured stranger (Swank) arrives with news that calls into question everything Daughter has been told about the outside world and her Mother’s intentions.

Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Hilary is wearing an Azzedine Alaïa two-piece look.