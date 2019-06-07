Is NeNe Leakes Being Shut Out of Filming for 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 12?

Is NeNe Leakes not going to be a part of Real Housewives of Atlanta?

Rumors swirled earlier in the week that the 51-year-old star was being shut out of production, but her representative issued a statement on Friday (June 6) denying the claim.

“I can say with authority that there is absolutely no truth to this. The only reason why she’s not currently shooting is because she is still in active negotiations with her contract,” her rep told Entertainment Tonight.

She added to the speculation last week with a message on her Instagram: “Say what now? Nawwww Happiness over everything #byeforever #putsomerespekonmyname,” she captioned a picture of herself giving a peace sign and driving off in a car.

NeNe was a series regular on Real Housewives of Atlanta from Season 1 to Season 7. She became a guest on Season 8, and did not return for Season 9. She returned as a regular on Seasons 10 and 11.

