Top Stories
'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 10:55 am

Is Wendy Williams Still Wearing Her Wedding Ring Amid Divorce?

Is Wendy Williams Still Wearing Her Wedding Ring Amid Divorce?
  • Wendy Williams stepped out with her massive wedding ring still on amid her divorce from Kevin Hunter.- TMZ
  • Hailey Bieber looks so stylish for this runway event! – Just Jared Jr
  • Did you catch this Keanu Reeves appearance? – Lainey Gossip
  • What is Rihanna doing right now? – Celebitchy
  • Twitter reacts to Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk‘s break-up… – TooFab
  • Mandy Moore opens up about taking this risk. – Popsugar
  • Liam Hemsworth strips down! – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Newsies, Wendy Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr