Fri, 07 June 2019 at 7:55 pm

Jamie Dornan Is All Smiles While Jetting Out of New York City

Jamie Dornan Is All Smiles While Jetting Out of New York City

Jamie Dornan looked like he was in a great mood while catching a flight!

The 37-year-old former Fifty Shades actor was spotted making his way through JFK airport on Friday afternoon (June 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jamie Dornan

Jamie kept it casual for the airport outing pairing a white tee with jeans and a backwards baseball cap.

He was last spotted while attending All Points East Music Festival in London.

Be sure to check out Jamie Dornan‘s super cute portraits from the fest!

Photos: Backgrid
