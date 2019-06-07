Jesse Williams Set to Return to 'Grey's Anatomy' For Seasons 16 & 17

Jesse Williams is sticking around Grey’s Anatomy!

The 37-year-old actor just inked a new two-season contract to remain on the show, according to Deadline.

Back in May when the show was renewed for seasons 16 and 17, Jesse was the only cast member without a deal beyond the current season.

Now that Jesse has been confirmed, he will reportedly be doing a limited number of episodes as he prepares for his Broadway debut in Take Me Out.

Jesse has been a part of Grey’s Anatomy since season 6, where he was quickly promoted to a series regular.