'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 12:32 pm

Jessie J & will.i.am Celebrate 'The Voice Kids' Season Three!

Jessie J is all smiles as she strikes a pose at the photo call for season three of The Voice Kids held at The RSA on Thursday (June 6) in London, England.

The 31-year-old singer was joined at the press event by her fellow judges will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones, as well as host Emma Willis and backstage reporter AJ Odudu.

The junior version of The Voice returns to ITV on Saturday, June 8, and with it comes a new line-up of wannabe pop stars ready to sing their hearts out for the top prize.

Jessie J and each coach will have nine spots to fill on their teams for acts who are all aged seven to 14. For the first time this year, the show will welcome duos as well as soloists.

Which judge do you think will win this season?


Jessie J Returns to Coach The Voice Kids | Good Morning Britain
Credit: Lia Toby; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Danny Jones, Emma Willis, Jessie J, Pixie Lott, will i am

