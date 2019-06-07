Joe Jonas Credits Wife Sophie Turner With Helping Bring The JoBros Back Together

Sophie Turner might be the reason that the Jonas Brothers are back together again, according to her husband, Joe Jonas.

The 29-year-old musician spoke to Access Hollywood about his new wife being the driving force behind him reuniting with his brothers, Kevin and Nick.

“She’s helped me personally,” he shared. “I think when we were all having these conversations, the closest people to us are the ones we relied on for their advice and opinion.”

“(Sophie) never really lived through the years of me doing this with the brothers and she obviously saw a lot of DNCE, so it was really helpful to get her take on it and also her support,” Joe added. “I see her amazing relationship she has with her brothers and that’s really encouraging.”

Joe actually wrote “Hesitate” for Sophie.

“This is an important song to write. This is a song I wrote for my significant other, Sophie, and this is kind of, I think, one of those love letters you write to your partner saying, ‘I’ll be there no matter what,’” he recalled in another interview with Apple Music.

“I think it’s something that I hope that many couples or if you’re not a couple and you just want to hopefully date that person, this is your opportunity. You can pitch him this song, but you will not hesitate to be at their side.”

