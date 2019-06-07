Joey Fatone Is All Smiles While Heading to Dinner Solo Amid Divorce News

Joey Fatone is looking happy.

The 42-year-old ‘NSYNC member was spotted heading out after dinner at Craig’s Restaurant on Thursday night (June 6) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joey Fatone

News broke earlier in the day that Joey and his estranged wife Kelly Baldwin are getting a divorce after 15 years of marriage. The couple first got married in September of 2004 after dating on and off for 10 years.

Joey‘s had a girlfriend for the past four years, Izabel Araujo, and they’ve hit the red carpet many times together. See Joey and his girlfriend together!