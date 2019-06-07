Top Stories
'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 8:31 am

Joey Fatone Is All Smiles While Heading to Dinner Solo Amid Divorce News

Joey Fatone Is All Smiles While Heading to Dinner Solo Amid Divorce News

Joey Fatone is looking happy.

The 42-year-old ‘NSYNC member was spotted heading out after dinner at Craig’s Restaurant on Thursday night (June 6) in West Hollywood, Calif.

News broke earlier in the day that Joey and his estranged wife Kelly Baldwin are getting a divorce after 15 years of marriage. The couple first got married in September of 2004 after dating on and off for 10 years.

Joey‘s had a girlfriend for the past four years, Izabel Araujo, and they’ve hit the red carpet many times together. See Joey and his girlfriend together!
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Joey Fatone

