John Cena Joins Cast of 'Fast & Furious 9'

John Cena is on board for Fast & Furious 9!

The 42-year-old professional wrestler has officially signed on to star in the upcoming film, Deadline reports.

It’s unclear which character John will be playing, though he’ll reportedly be “a badass.”

Dwayne Johnson, meanwhile, will not be in the movie.

Production will begin later this month for a May 22, 2020, release.

“For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history,” John tweeted on Friday (June 7). “It’s an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family.”

Watch co-star Vin Diesel tease John’s casting back in April in his Instagram video below!

