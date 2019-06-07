Top Stories
Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Granger Smith's Rep Confirms His Son's Tragic Cause of Death

Dennis Quaid, 65, Has a New, Much Younger Girlfriend (Report)

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 12:07 am

Jonas Brothers: 'Happiness Begins' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Jonas Brothers: 'Happiness Begins' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

It’s official – the Jonas Brothers are back!

After years of waiting, Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas have finally released their new album Happiness Begins.

Happiness Begins is the first album the brothers have released since their 2009 album Lines, Vines and Trying Times.

The brothers separated for several years to work on individual projects, but reunited earlier this year for this new album before hitting the road for their world tour later this summer.

You can download Happiness Begins off of iTunes here and stream it below!

Also pictured inside: The Jonas Brothers performing on stage at the Spotify Hosts A Carnival Of Happiness on Thursday (June 6) in New York City.
