Jonas Brothers: 'Happiness Begins' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

It’s official – the Jonas Brothers are back!

After years of waiting, Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas have finally released their new album Happiness Begins.

Happiness Begins is the first album the brothers have released since their 2009 album Lines, Vines and Trying Times.

The brothers separated for several years to work on individual projects, but reunited earlier this year for this new album before hitting the road for their world tour later this summer.

Also pictured inside: The Jonas Brothers performing on stage at the Spotify Hosts A Carnival Of Happiness on Thursday (June 6) in New York City.