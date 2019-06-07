Jonas Brothers Perform 'Sucker' 'SOS' & More on 'Today' in NYC

The Jonas Brothers celebrate the relese of their new album with a concert on the Today Show in New York City on Friday (June 7).

The brothers – Kevin, Nick and Joe – opened up about their new album, Happiness Begins.

LISTEN: THE JONAS BROTHERS DROP COMEBACK ALBUM ‘HAPPINESS BEGINS’

“This record, I think, is probably our favorite album to be able to put out for the world,” Joe shared about the new 13-track album.

After chatting about the new record, married life and more, the JoBros hit the stage to perform their new hit, “Sucker”, and some old school songs, too.

Check out the interview and performance below now!