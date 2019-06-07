Top Stories
'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 11:30 am

Jonas Brothers Perform 'Sucker' 'SOS' & More on 'Today' in NYC

Jonas Brothers Perform 'Sucker' 'SOS' & More on 'Today' in NYC

The Jonas Brothers celebrate the relese of their new album with a concert on the Today Show in New York City on Friday (June 7).

The brothers – Kevin, Nick and Joe – opened up about their new album, Happiness Begins.

LISTEN: THE JONAS BROTHERS DROP COMEBACK ALBUM ‘HAPPINESS BEGINS’

“This record, I think, is probably our favorite album to be able to put out for the world,” Joe shared about the new 13-track album.

After chatting about the new record, married life and more, the JoBros hit the stage to perform their new hit, “Sucker”, and some old school songs, too.

Check out the interview and performance below now!
Just Jared on Facebook
jonas brothers today show concert pics 01
jonas brothers today show concert pics 02
jonas brothers today show concert pics 03
jonas brothers today show concert pics 04
jonas brothers today show concert pics 05
jonas brothers today show concert pics 06
jonas brothers today show concert pics 07
jonas brothers today show concert pics 08
jonas brothers today show concert pics 09
jonas brothers today show concert pics 10
jonas brothers today show concert pics 11
jonas brothers today show concert pics 12
jonas brothers today show concert pics 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Joe Jonas, Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr