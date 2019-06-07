Julia Roberts, Jamie Foxx Hit The Stage at Denzel Washington's AFI Tribute!

Julia Roberts is all smiles as she hits the stage at the 2019 AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony honoring Denzel Washington held at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday (June 6) in Hollywood.

The 51-year-old Oscar-wining actress was joined at the event by Jamie Foxx, Frances McDormand, Jennifer Hudson, Morgan Freeman, Spike Lee and Antoine Fuqua.

“I met Denzel Washington over half my life ago, while we made The Pelican Brief,” Julia expressed during her speech (via USA Today). “Working with Denzel, I have never seen anything like it, honestly. It was like working, as I would imagine, with The Beatles. People screaming, women fainting in the street…but what I remember so well was meeting (your wife) Pauletta and your kids and seeing how you valued your family, your home life above all else…and now I live my life with those same values. The two of you inspired me then, and continue to inspire me today.”

Jamie shared a personal story: “I’ve had Denzel to my house. I like saying that because not a lot of people get a chance to do that,” he laughed. “He sat at the table, and he talked to all of the young actors who were coming up, and all the young actresses…That night he talked to all of us, and he made us all feel like absolutely we could do it. Thank you for taking that night out to help some people grow, man.”