Keanu Reeves Joins Sebastian Stan & Lakeith Stanfield at Saint Laurent's Malibu Fashion Show

Keanu Reeves holds hands with artist Alexandra Grant as they arrive at the Saint Laurent fashion show on Thursday (May 6) in Malibu, Calif.

The pair coordinated in all black outfits as they were joined at the fashion show by Sebastian Stan and Lakeith Stanfield.

Other stars at the fashion show included American Crime Story actor Finn Wittrock, rappers G-Eazy and 21 Savage, stylist Brad Goreski, The Walking Dead actor Tom Payne, Sam Evans, and Get Out actor Caleb Landry Jones.

