Top Stories
Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Granger Smith's Rep Confirms His Son's Tragic Cause of Death

Granger Smith's Rep Confirms His Son's Tragic Cause of Death

These 42 Celebrity Couples All Have Big Age Differences

These 42 Celebrity Couples All Have Big Age Differences

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 3:59 am

Keanu Reeves Joins Sebastian Stan & Lakeith Stanfield at Saint Laurent's Malibu Fashion Show

Keanu Reeves Joins Sebastian Stan & Lakeith Stanfield at Saint Laurent's Malibu Fashion Show

Keanu Reeves holds hands with artist Alexandra Grant as they arrive at the Saint Laurent fashion show on Thursday (May 6) in Malibu, Calif.

The pair coordinated in all black outfits as they were joined at the fashion show by Sebastian Stan and Lakeith Stanfield.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Keanu Reeves

Other stars at the fashion show included American Crime Story actor Finn Wittrock, rappers G-Eazy and 21 Savage, stylist Brad Goreski, The Walking Dead actor Tom Payne, Sam Evans, and Get Out actor Caleb Landry Jones.

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the fashion show…
Just Jared on Facebook
keanu reeves sebastian stan lakeith stanfield saint laurent fashion show 01
keanu reeves sebastian stan lakeith stanfield saint laurent fashion show 02
keanu reeves sebastian stan lakeith stanfield saint laurent fashion show 03
keanu reeves sebastian stan lakeith stanfield saint laurent fashion show 04
keanu reeves sebastian stan lakeith stanfield saint laurent fashion show 05
keanu reeves sebastian stan lakeith stanfield saint laurent fashion show 06
keanu reeves sebastian stan lakeith stanfield saint laurent fashion show 07
keanu reeves sebastian stan lakeith stanfield saint laurent fashion show 08
keanu reeves sebastian stan lakeith stanfield saint laurent fashion show 09
keanu reeves sebastian stan lakeith stanfield saint laurent fashion show 10
keanu reeves sebastian stan lakeith stanfield saint laurent fashion show 11
keanu reeves sebastian stan lakeith stanfield saint laurent fashion show 12
keanu reeves sebastian stan lakeith stanfield saint laurent fashion show 13
keanu reeves sebastian stan lakeith stanfield saint laurent fashion show 14
keanu reeves sebastian stan lakeith stanfield saint laurent fashion show 15
keanu reeves sebastian stan lakeith stanfield saint laurent fashion show 16
keanu reeves sebastian stan lakeith stanfield saint laurent fashion show 17
keanu reeves sebastian stan lakeith stanfield saint laurent fashion show 18

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 21 Savage, Brad Goreski, Caleb Landry Jones, Finn Wittrock, G-Eazy, Keanu Reeves, Lakeith Stanfield, Sam Evans, Sebastian Stan, Tom Payne

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr