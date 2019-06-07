Kevin McHale & Johnny Sibilly Take Steamy Shower in 'James Dean' Video

Kevin McHale and Johnny Sibilly get shirtless in the shower in Kevin‘s hot new music video for “James Dean!”

The 30-year-old Glee actor and the Pose star couple up in the new visual, released on Friday (June 7).

“It’s my fav song from my EP, and I’m ready for it to pollute your ears,” Kevin wrote on Instagram.

Kevin told HuffPost that he and director Justin Thorne wanted the video to showcase the “sweet and sexy-ish” parts of dating “while not taking ourselves too seriously.”

“We wanted a shower, we wanted it to feel a little editorial, we wanted it super simple, but we didn’t exactly know how it’d all come together,” he said. “We had a loose idea of what we wanted, and luckily Johnny is a beautiful saint and was down to just try it all out.”

“I think men playing around with makeup is a wonderful thing,” Kevin added about another scene in the video. “I think showing how that can be attractive is a positive thing … keeping it playful and sweet was the goal so we could show different sides to a relationship.”

In honor of Pride month, Kevin is donating all proceeds from June sales of “James Dean” to The Trevor Project.

Watch the video! You can also pre-order Boy (available on June 21).

