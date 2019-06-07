Top Stories
Fri, 07 June 2019 at 6:40 pm

Kim Kardashian Goes Braless While Getting Lunch With Khloe

Kim Kardashian Goes Braless While Getting Lunch With Khloe

Kim Kardashian ditched her bra while getting lunch with sis Khloe!

The 38-year-old reality star was spotted while stopping by Emilio’s Trattoria on Friday afternoon (June 7) in Encino, Calif.

For the lunch, Kim donned a nude colored outfit, featuring a figure-hugging halter top and tight trousers.

Meanwhile, Khloe opted for jeans paired with an over-sized pinstripe coat and snake print booties.

The duo were reportedly filming for an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

See what Kim Kardahsian wore while filming KUWTK earlier in the week!
