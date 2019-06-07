Kim Kardashian Goes Braless While Getting Lunch With Khloe

Kim Kardashian ditched her bra while getting lunch with sis Khloe!

The 38-year-old reality star was spotted while stopping by Emilio’s Trattoria on Friday afternoon (June 7) in Encino, Calif.

For the lunch, Kim donned a nude colored outfit, featuring a figure-hugging halter top and tight trousers.

Meanwhile, Khloe opted for jeans paired with an over-sized pinstripe coat and snake print booties.

The duo were reportedly filming for an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

