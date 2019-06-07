Liam Hemsworth Strips Out of His Wetsuit After a Surf Session

Liam Hemsworth puts his hot body on display while stripping out of his wetsuit following a surf session on Thursday (June 6) in Malibu, Calif.

The 29-year-old actor parked his car on the Pacific Coast Highway while riding the waves and he stripped out of his wetsuit on the road.

Later in the day, Liam and his wife Miley Cyrus stepped out for the Saint Laurent fashion show in Malibu. They are back in town after a trip abroad, where they had a scary situation with a fan.

