Louis Tomlinson Steps Out For Liam Gallagher's 'As It Was' Premiere After Returning From Ibiza Vacation

Louis Tomlinson stepped out for the premiere of Liam Gallagher: As It Was held at Alexandra Palace on Thursday (June 6) in London, England.

The 27-year-old musician just got back from a weekend getaway with his longtime love, Eleanor Calder. The duo were seen out in Italy and Ibiza together with some friends.

In a recent interview, Louis‘s younger sister, Lottie, teased fans about his upcoming music.

“It’s really good,” she shared. “I love all his music but I’m biased.”

Lottie went on to say that Louis got all the musical talent in the family: “I cannot sing at all. It’s so annoying. I actually love singing in the car but I’m just tone deaf, I cannot hit a note, unfortunately.”

