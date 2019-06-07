Top Stories
'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 11:58 am

Louis Tomlinson Steps Out For Liam Gallagher's 'As It Was' Premiere After Returning From Ibiza Vacation

Louis Tomlinson Steps Out For Liam Gallagher's 'As It Was' Premiere After Returning From Ibiza Vacation

Louis Tomlinson stepped out for the premiere of Liam Gallagher: As It Was held at Alexandra Palace on Thursday (June 6) in London, England.

The 27-year-old musician just got back from a weekend getaway with his longtime love, Eleanor Calder. The duo were seen out in Italy and Ibiza together with some friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Louis Tomlinson

In a recent interview, Louis‘s younger sister, Lottie, teased fans about his upcoming music.

“It’s really good,” she shared. “I love all his music but I’m biased.”

Lottie went on to say that Louis got all the musical talent in the family: “I cannot sing at all. It’s so annoying. I actually love singing in the car but I’m just tone deaf, I cannot hit a note, unfortunately.”

If you missed it, you can watch Louisheartbreaking video for his latest single, “Two of Us” now.
Just Jared on Facebook
louis tomlinson as it was premiere 01
louis tomlinson as it was premiere 02
louis tomlinson as it was premiere 03
louis tomlinson as it was premiere 04

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Getty, WENN
Posted to: Louis Tomlinson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr