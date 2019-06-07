Top Stories
Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Granger Smith's Rep Confirms His Son's Tragic Cause of Death

Granger Smith's Rep Confirms His Son's Tragic Cause of Death

These 42 Celebrity Couples All Have Big Age Differences

These 42 Celebrity Couples All Have Big Age Differences

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 12:43 am

Madonna Releases New Single 'Dark Ballet' - Watch the Music Video!

Madonna Releases New Single 'Dark Ballet' - Watch the Music Video!

Madonna has released yet another new song!

The 60-year-old pop icon released her latest song “Dark Ballet” – and a very dark, religious-themed music video to go along with it.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Madonna

“Dark Ballet” is the latest single off of her upcoming album Madame X, which will be released on June 14th.

Madonna recently revealed that she’ll be embarking on a small theater tour that will be kicking off on September 12th. Click here to see the dates.

You can pre-order Madame X and download Madonna‘s new song off of iTunes here. Watch the music video now!

Check out the lyrics inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: First Listen, Lyrics, Madonna, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Steven

    NOT POP, ART!

  • Steven

    NOT POP, ART!