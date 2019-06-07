Madonna Releases New Single 'Dark Ballet' - Watch the Music Video!

Madonna has released yet another new song!

The 60-year-old pop icon released her latest song “Dark Ballet” – and a very dark, religious-themed music video to go along with it.



“Dark Ballet” is the latest single off of her upcoming album Madame X, which will be released on June 14th.

Madonna recently revealed that she’ll be embarking on a small theater tour that will be kicking off on September 12th. Click here to see the dates.

You can pre-order Madame X and download Madonna‘s new song off of iTunes here. Watch the music video now!

