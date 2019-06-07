Malika Haqq & O.T. Genasis Break Up After Two Years of Dating

Malika Haqq is single again.

The 36-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians guest star confirmed on Instagram on Friday (June 7) that she and boyfriend O.T. Genasis have broke up.

“Single,” Malika simply captioned the photo of herself in a white lace dressing posing outside, which you can see here.

Malika and the 31-year-old rapper have been dating since fall 2017, just a few months after she and Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro split up.

O.T. Genasis hasn’t publicly addressed the split yet.