Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia & 'This Is Us' Cast Tease 'Different & Unusual' Season 4 Premiere

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia happily pose for photographs while stepping out for 20th Century Fox Television and NBC Present’s This Is Us : For Your Consideration event held at John Anson Ford Amphitheatre on Thursday (June 6) in Hollywood.

The 35-year-old actress and Milo, 41, were joined at the event by their co-stars Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan, as well as creator Dan Fogelman and writer-producer Isaac Aptaker.

Though they mostly kept things light on spoilers, Dan did offer a hint to the first episode back on season four.

“We’re really excited. It’s been our first couple weeks back in the writers’ room and I’ve already written the first episode of the season over break, and [co-showrunners] Isaac [Aptaker] and Elizabeth [Berger] are writing the second one right now,” Dan said (via ET).

“It’s a really ambitious season,” Dan added. “We’re in the middle of these characters’ journeys and that’s a really exciting place to be. I can’t tell [you] much about the storyline, but I think the first episode… people will be talking about it. It’s different and unusual.”