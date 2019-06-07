Meet 'I Am Mother' Star Clara Rugaard with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)
The new movie I Am Mother is now streaming on Netflix and audiences are about to be introduced to newcomer Clara Rugaard.
The 21-year-old Danish actress also made a memorable appearance in the indie film Teen Spirit, which hit theaters earlier this year. In I Am Mother, she plays a teen raised alone by a maternal droid who finds her entire world shaken when she encounters another human.
We caught up with Clara and learned 10 Fun Facts about her:
- 1. I’m half Danish/half Northern Irish.
- 2. I have a dog named Molly.
- 3. Popcorn is my ultimate guilty pleasure.
- 4. I’m the Danish voice of Moana.
- 5. I am there for the pineapple on pizza!
Click inside for the rest of the fun facts…
- 6. My first job was Mary Poppins at the National Theatre in Denmark where I played Jane Banks at the age of 11.
- 7. The Scandinavian saying “Hygge” is something I truly live by.
- 8. I can wiggle my ears.
- 9. I have a Lion scar.
- 10. I reached level 72 in World of Warcraft.
Watch Clara Rugaard in I Am Mother, now on Netflix!