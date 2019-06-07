Meet 'I Am Mother' Star Clara Rugaard with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

The new movie I Am Mother is now streaming on Netflix and audiences are about to be introduced to newcomer Clara Rugaard.

The 21-year-old Danish actress also made a memorable appearance in the indie film Teen Spirit, which hit theaters earlier this year. In I Am Mother, she plays a teen raised alone by a maternal droid who finds her entire world shaken when she encounters another human.

We caught up with Clara and learned 10 Fun Facts about her:

1. I’m half Danish/half Northern Irish.

2. I have a dog named Molly.

3. Popcorn is my ultimate guilty pleasure.

4. I’m the Danish voice of Moana.

5. I am there for the pineapple on pizza!

6. My first job was Mary Poppins at the National Theatre in Denmark where I played Jane Banks at the age of 11.

7. The Scandinavian saying “Hygge” is something I truly live by.

8. I can wiggle my ears.

9. I have a Lion scar.

10. I reached level 72 in World of Warcraft.

Watch Clara Rugaard in I Am Mother, now on Netflix!