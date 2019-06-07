Mindy Kaling Gets Interrupted by Stephen Colbert's Apple Watch (Video)

Mindy Kaling got cut off during her Late Show appearance – by host Stephen Colbert‘s Apple Watch!

The 39-year-old Ocean’s 8 actress stopped by the studio on Thursday (June 6) in New York City.

During her visit, Mindy opened up about speaking with female writers from Stephen‘s show while preparing to write her upcoming dramedy Late Night.

Then, while gushing about her Late Night co-star Emma Thompson, Mindy was interrupted by Stephen‘s Apple Watch as he received a phone call from the Marriott Hotels Rewards Program!

After calling out Stephen for interrupting her “touching story about Emma Thompson,” Mindy continued, “You are rich! Why do you need a rewards program? He has the number one show on TV and he’s like, ‘I got to make sure if I travel that me and my wife and my three children are being hosted in an economical way.’”

“I’m in a movie with Emma Thompson,” Mindy Kaling added. Like who cares, whatever.”

She also discussed The Office, one of her first jokes, and more. Watch the videos!

Late Night hits theaters on June 14.



Mindy Kaling Gets Cut Off By Stephen’s Apple Watch

FYI: Mindy is wearing Rachel Gilbert with Stuart Weitzman shoes and Monica Vinader jewelry.

Click inside to watch the other video…



Mindy Kaling Met With Stephen’s Staff For ‘Late Night’