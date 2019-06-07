Top Stories
'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 12:11 pm

Mindy Kaling Gets Interrupted by Stephen Colbert's Apple Watch (Video)

Mindy Kaling Gets Interrupted by Stephen Colbert's Apple Watch (Video)

Mindy Kaling got cut off during her Late Show appearance – by host Stephen Colbert‘s Apple Watch!

The 39-year-old Ocean’s 8 actress stopped by the studio on Thursday (June 6) in New York City.

During her visit, Mindy opened up about speaking with female writers from Stephen‘s show while preparing to write her upcoming dramedy Late Night.

Then, while gushing about her Late Night co-star Emma Thompson, Mindy was interrupted by Stephen‘s Apple Watch as he received a phone call from the Marriott Hotels Rewards Program!

After calling out Stephen for interrupting her “touching story about Emma Thompson,” Mindy continued, “You are rich! Why do you need a rewards program? He has the number one show on TV and he’s like, ‘I got to make sure if I travel that me and my wife and my three children are being hosted in an economical way.’”

“I’m in a movie with Emma Thompson,” Mindy Kaling added. Like who cares, whatever.”

She also discussed The Office, one of her first jokes, and more. Watch the videos!

Late Night hits theaters on June 14.


FYI: Mindy is wearing Rachel Gilbert with Stuart Weitzman shoes and Monica Vinader jewelry.

Click inside to watch the other video…


