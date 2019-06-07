Former Mouseketeer Dennis Day Found Dead in Home One Year After Disappearance

Original Disney Mouseketeer Dennis Day‘s body has been found at his and his husband Ernie Caswell‘s home in Phoenix, Ore., one year after he mysteriously disappeared.

The 1950s Mickey Mouse Club member, who was 76 years old, has now been confirmed as dead after he was reported missing in July 2018, according to a statement released by the Oregon State Police (via Variety).

The remains were first discovered on April 4, but they couldn’t be identified due to their poor condition.

Ernie was reportedly in the hospital after a fall at the time of Dennis‘ disappearance. He reported Dennis missing after he stopped visiting him.

“Our family would like to take this time to share with you that the remains found in Dennis and Ernie’s home have been officially identified as our beloved Brother and Uncle, Dennis Day,” his family shared on Facebook. “The cause of death is under investigation by the Oregon State Police so we will not be making any comments or answering any questions at this time. We are truly thankful to all of you for your love and support.”

“Please keep Ernie in your prayers during this extremely difficult time,” they added. “Our family is truly thankful to the Oregon State Police for helping to bring closure to our family so that we can finally lay Dennis to rest. We love you Brother & Uncle Dennis!”

